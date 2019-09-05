Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 285 to 254, with 343 counters unchanged, 1,055 untraded and 15 others suspended. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning today, supported by continuous buying demand in selected heavyweights and in line with the uptrend in most regional markets, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.23 points higher at 1,602.12, compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,599.89.

It opened 1.72 points lower at 1,598.17.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 285 to 254, with 343 counters unchanged, 1,055 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 774.38 million units worth RM453.32 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals went up two sen each to RM8.74 and RM6.85, respectively, TNB jumped 10 sen to RM13.86, while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM20.26 and RM5.76, respectively.

Of the actives, Priceworth International eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, Sumatec Resources was flat at 2.5 sen, while Brahims Holdings and MNC Wireless earned half-a-sen each to 20.5 sen and 8.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index added 17.75 points to 11,271.47, the FBMT100 Index was 16.67 points higher at 11,109.02 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 13.10 points to 11,800.14.

The FBM Ace decreased 1.73 points to 4,465.57 and the FBM 70 gained 25.80 points to 13,793.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 44.14 points to 15,524.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.51 of-a-point to 148.04 while the Plantation Index shed 21.11 points to 6,794.40. — Bernama