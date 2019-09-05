Bursa Malaysia closes slightly lower

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia closed slightly lower today despite positive sentiment on the regional stock markets as mild profit-taking activities in blue chips limited gains, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.14 of-a-point to 1,599.75 at close after trading between 1,592.841 and 1,603.79 throughout the day.

The market barometer opened 1.72 points lower at 1,598.17.

A dealer said positive sentiment on the regional bourses continued for the rest of trading day today as investors were boosted by news that American and Chinese officials to meet early next month for fresh negotiations on trade.

The regional markets also affected by the news that British lawmakers moved to block an imminent no-deal Brexit and Hong Kong’s leader sought to quell unrest in Asia’s key financial hub.

He said investors now would likely be focusing on the remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the latest US jobs report, both due Friday, amid expectations for further monetary easing.

British American Tobacco and F&N were the top two losers after today’s session ended, declining 64 sen and 42 sen each to RM18.40 and RM35.38, respectively.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.74, TNB improved four sen to RM13.80, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM6.88, while Public Bank slipped two sen to RM20.24 and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.76.

As for actives, Priceworth International fell 1.5 sen to 4.5 sen, while Vsolar, Bumi Armada and Ekovest eased half-a-sen each to 12.5 sen, 26 sen and 82 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 6.45 points to 11,247.27, the FBMT100 Index was 5.71 points lower at 11,086.64 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 19.19 points to 11,767.85.

The FBM Ace contracted 18.59 points to 4,448.71 and the FBM 70 lost 26.54 points to 13,740.84.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 30.68 points to 15,510.84, the Plantation Index dipped 19 points to 6,796.51 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.29 of-a-point higher at 147.82.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 431 to 308, with 428 counters unchanged, 770 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover was lower at 1.85 billion units worth RM1.58 billion from Wednesday’s 2.49 billion units worth RM1.73 billion.

Main Market volume contracted to 1.28 billion shares valued at RM1.46 billion from Wednesday’s 1.44 billion shares valued at RM1.50 billion.

Warrants turnover declined to 264.55 million units worth RM48.71 million from yesterday’s 620.60 million units worth RM140.88 million.

Volume on the ACE Market narrowed to 310.05 million shares valued at RM75.40 million from 435.05 million shares valued at RM85.64 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 174.83 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (192.15 million), construction (121.04 million), technology (86.41 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (38.94 million), property (124.17 million), plantations (11.69 million), REITs (12.84 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (289.18 million), healthcare (21.62 million), telecommunications and media (156.60 million), transportation and logistics (34.09 million), and utilities (14.98 million). — Bernama