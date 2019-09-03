Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 15.64 points lower at 1,596.50 compared with Friday’s close of 1,612.14. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red as at mid-afternoon today, dragged down by continued selling in the selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 15.64 points lower at 1,596.50 compared with Friday’s close of 1,612.14.

It opened 0.64 point higher at 1,612.14.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 533 to 221, while 308 counters remained unchanged, 883 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.46 billion units worth RM800.60 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.69, while TNB lost 16 sen to RM13.80, Public Bank slipped four sen to RM20.28, Petronas Chemicals dipped nine sen to RM6.84 and IHH Healthcare fell two sen to RM5.77.

As for the actives, NETX and Vsolar eased half-a-sen each to one sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, Ekovest declined one sen to 82 sen while Bumi Armada earned half-a-sen to 26 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 103.97 points to 11,244.53, the FBMT100 Index decreased 102.97 points to 11,087.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 143.92 points to 11,768.13.

The FBM Ace eased 35.90 points to 4,452.30 and the FBM 70 dropped 104.84 points to 13,839.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 76.68 points to 15,473.34, the Plantation Index fell 100.31 points to 6,789.17 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.48 points lower at 147.20. ― Bernama