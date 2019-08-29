KL shares lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia is unable to sustain its initial recovery and retreats into the red. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today as investors remained cautious over global economic growth and US-China trade tensions.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.21 points lower at 1,585.61 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,589.82.

It opened 3.54 points higher at 1,593.63.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 372 to 216, with 304 counters unchanged, 1,084 untraded and 64 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 814.72 million units worth RM427.56 million.

A dealer said the recovery on Bursa Malaysia failed to sustain momentum as fresh buying interest remained tepid.

“As it is, wariness over the market’s outlook is continuing to keep sentiments on the wayside and sending more market players to the sidelines,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM8.56 and IHH gained one sen to RM5.76.

Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM20.20 and Petronas Chemicals lost seven sen to RM6.83 while TNB was flat at RM13.74.

The FBM Emas Index lost 45.819 points to 11,167.65, the FBMT 100 Index was 44.859 points lower at 11,005.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 58.09 points to 11,709.7.

The FBM Ace decreased 39.73 points to 4,498.54 and the FBM 70 shed 120.74 points to 13,710.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 34.029 points to 15,318.78, the Plantation Index contracted 24.93 points to 6,732.96 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.79 point lower at 146.57. — Bernama