Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today, dampened by losses in selected heavyweights.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.04 points lower at 1,587.8 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,590.84.

It opened 0.45 of a point lower at 1,590.39.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 469 to 250, while 347 counters remained unchanged, 911 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.12 billion units worth RM782.84 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank and IHH lost two sen each to RM20.34 and RM5.71, respectively, Maxis declined six sen to RM5.41, Nestle fell RM1.80 to RM146.80, and Hong Leong shed 10 sen to RM16.38.

As for the actives, KNM inched up half-a-sen to 39 sen while Iris was flat at 16 sen.

AirAsia X and MNC Wireless slipped one sen to 17.5 sen and eight sen, respectively, and DRB-Hicom lost eight sen to RM2.49.

The FBM Emas Index lost 24.47 points to 11,203.84 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 22.12 points to 11,040.57, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 4.7 points to 11,745.62.

The FBM Ace climbed 1.07 points to 4,494.04 but the FBM 70 was 31.801 points lower at 13,836.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 84.699 points to 15,385.48, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.01 of-a-point lower at 147.09, and the Plantation Index decreased 4.44 points to 6,766.94. ― Bernama