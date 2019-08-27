KL shares in retreat at mid-day in cautious market

Bursa Malaysia sags as the market takes a mid-day break after subdued and cautious trading.— Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were lower at mid-day today on subdued sentiment.

At 12.30 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.78 points lower at 1,596.75 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,600.53.

It opened 0.87 of-a-point higher at 1,601.4.

A dealer said interest in stocks had tapered due to the volatile market conditions and with cautiousness still prevailing.

“We also think that the stock market’s recovery could also be largely muted,” he added.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 351 to 297, while 350 counters remained unchanged, 980 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 985.34 million units worth RM655.43 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased two sen each to RM8.57 and RM20.78 respectively and TNB lost six sen to RM13.64.

Petronas Chemicals bagged six sen for RM6.86 and IHH gained eight sen to RM5.78.

As for the actives, Priceworth slipped half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, Greatech lost two sen to RM1.15 and AirAsia X eased 1.5 sen to 18 sen.

Vsolar and MNC Wireless were flat at 13.5 sen and nine sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 23.01 points to 11,279.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 30.36 points to 11,782.21 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 24.06 points to 11,114.28.

The FBM Ace added 16.32 points to 4,529.97, but the FBM 70 was 20.87 points lower at 13,976.08.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 42.381 points to 15,583.52, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was higher by 0.27 of-a-point at 147.44 and the Plantation Index rose 16.31 points to 6,814.39. — Bernama