Bursa lower at mid-morning

At mid-morning Bursa Malaysia losers slightly outpaced gainers 284 to 276 while 336 counters remained unchanged, 1,082 untraded and 14 others were suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on lack of catalysts and amid an uninspiring corporate results performance.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.69 points lower at 1,597.84 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,600.53.

It opened 0.87 of-a-point higher 1,601.4.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 284 to 276, while 336 counters remained unchanged, 1,082 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 745.24 million units worth RM444.19 million.

A dealer said corporate Malaysia’s performance had been mixed-to-lower thus far, and provided few catalysts for market players to follow.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank eased two sen each to RM8.57 and RM20.78 respectively and TNB lost eight sen to RM13.62.

Petronas Chemicals bagged six sen to RM6.86 and IHH gained eight sen to RM5.78.

On the actives, Vsolr, MNC Wireless and Priceworth were flat at 13.5 sen, nine sen and six sen respectively.

AirAsia X and Greatech slipped one sen each to 18.5 sen and RM1.16 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index lost 14.909 points to 11,287.94, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 19.551 points to 11,793.02 and the FBMT 100 Index was 15.359 points lower at 11,122.98.

The FBM Ace increased 32.85 points to 4,546.5, but the FBM 70 lost 5.41 points to 13,991.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 25.971 points to 15,599.93, while the Plantation Index expanded 55.27 points to 6,853.35 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.37 of-a-point higher at 147.54. — Bernama