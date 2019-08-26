Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today on selling pressure across the board amid weak investors sentiment.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 16.68 points lower at 1,592.65, compared with Friday’s close of 1,609.33.

It opened 11.05 points lower at 1,598.28.

On the broader market, the losers outnumbered gainers 565 to 107, while 443 counters remained unchanged, 851 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.46 billion units worth RM1.04 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost seven sen to RM8.57, Public Bank declined four sen to RM20.78, TNB fell 14 sen to RM13.62 and Petronas Chemicals shed 19 sen to RM7.03.

IHH added one sen to RM5.69.

As for the actives, DRB-Hicom fell 40 sen to RM2.55, Ekovest and KNM erased 1.5 sen each to 83 sen and 35 sen respectively, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 26.5 sen and Vsolar slipped half-a-sen to 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 138.61 points to 11,247.54, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dwindled 175.511 points to 11,748.68 and the FBMT 100 Index dropped 135.03 points to 11,084.3.

The FBM Ace lost 50.55 points to 4,503.08 and the FBM 70 was 248 points lower at 13,932.45.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 119.68 points to 15,535.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.54 points lower at 148.03 and the Plantation Index decreased 112.4 points to 6,729.29. — Bernama