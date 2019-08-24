Nikkei: Japan, US reach framework trade pact, no tariff cuts on Japan cars

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached the deal yesterday, with Washington maintaining tariffs on Japanese autos but Tokyo cutting tariffs on US beef and pork. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 24 ― The United States and Japan have reached the broad framework of a trade agreement, with Washington maintaining tariffs on Japanese autos but Tokyo cutting tariffs on US beef and pork, Japan's Nikkei business daily said today.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached the deal yesterday in Washington, and it will be announced at a meeting of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expected tomorrow on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, the newspaper said.

The Nikkei did not cite any sources for its information.

The report comes shortly after Motegi told reporters in Washington that he and Lighthizer had made “big progress” in their talks. ― Reuters