Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.20 points higher at 1,603.67, compared with Thursday’s close of 1,602.47. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-day as the benchmark index was in positive territory, while market breadth remained negative.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.20 points higher at 1,603.67, compared with Thursday’s close of 1,602.47.

It opened 6.70 points lower at 1,595.77.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 366 to 289, while 346 counters remained unchanged, 957 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 976.08 million units worth RM673.43 million.

According to an analyst, the market recovered from earlier losses to end mixed at noon on the back of institutional support for financial heavyweights.

“The market barometer turned blue in line with these stocks which opened in the red this morning, hence lifting the key index up at lunch break,” she said.

At mid-day, several heavyweight financial counters turned positive, with Hong Leong bank adding six sen to RM17.06, RHB Bank adding one sen to RM5.53, while Maybank and CIMB Group were flat at RM8.56 and RM5.06, respectively.

As for the actives, Vsolar and MNC Wireless were flat at 13.5 sen and 8 sen respectively, AirAsia X lost one sen to 18.5 sen, while Green Packet added 4.5 sen to 65 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index added 7.37 points to 11,877.32 points, the FBM Emas Index gained 2.16 points to 11,340.95, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 0.91 points to 11,175.40, the FBM Ace lost 52.43 points to 4,595.21, while the FBM 70 was 29.46 points lower at 14,106.49.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index recovered 4.51 points to 15,592.62, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 0.20 point at 150.19 and the Plantation Index appreciated 8.61 points to 6,781.26. ― Bernama