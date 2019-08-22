European shares dip as Fed cools further easing hopes

The Federal Reserve minutes yesterday showed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut rates in July, but united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more cuts. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 22 — European shares tracked Asian markets lower today, as sentiment was cooled by US Federal Reserve minutes that showed policymakers viewed last month’s cut in interest rates as a recalibration not the start of sustained monetary easing.

All eyes were on Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) for the manufacturing and service sectors in France, Germany and the Euro Zone due to be released between 0715 GMT and 0800 GMT.

The industrial sector slipped 0.59 per cent and pressured the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which fell 0.3 per cent by 0706 GMT.

The Federal Reserve minutes yesterday showed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut rates in July, but united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more cuts.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s last policy meeting are also due at 11:30 GMT.

Ambu A/S shares plunged 17.7 per cent, to the bottom of STOXX 600, after the company lowered its full-year revenue and EBIT margin guidance. — Reuters