BEIJING, Aug 22 — China hopes the United States will stop its wrong tariff action, the commerce ministry said today, adding that any new tariffs would lead to escalation, despite delays in implementing the levies.

China will have to retaliate if the US persists in its current course, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing. — Reuters