A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index inside the Hong Kong Exchanges, on the day the stock exchange operator announces their annual results in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2016. — Reuters file pic

HONG KONG, Aug 20 — Hong Kong shares ended slightly lower today after a four-day rally, with profit-taking offsetting fresh hopes for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.23 per cent, or 60.30 points, to 26,231.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.11 per cent, or 3.09 points, to 2,880.00 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged up 0.14 per cent, or 2.15 points, to 1,574.12. — AFP