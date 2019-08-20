Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.89 points higher at 1,599.34 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,596.45. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning backed by constant buying in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.89 points higher at 1,599.34 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,596.45.

The index opened 1.92 points higher at 1,598.37.

On the broader market, the gap between gainers and losers narrowed to 271 to 273, while 344 counters remained unchanged, 1066 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 823.53 million units worth RM444.16 million.

Among telecommunications heavyweights, Digi rose four sen to RM5.01 and Axiata gained one sen to RM4.90.

Meanwhile, Dialog and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both added two sen to RM3.50 and RM23.80, respectively.

Of the top gainers at the time of writing, Guan Chong boosted 32 sen to RM3.85, Petronas Gas hiked 22 sen to RM16.20, Malaysia Airports gained 17 sen to RM8.60 and Hong Leong Financial firmed eight sen to RM16.90.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 17.18 points to 11,8587.51, the FBM Emas Index extended 17.14 points to 11,325.03, the FBMT 100 Index enlarged 17.68 points to 11,160.59, the FBM Ace accumulated 20.97 points to 4,639.40, while the FBM 70 was 12.13 points higher at 14,150.99.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 39.29 points to 15,574.79, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 0.37 point at 150.19 and the Plantation Index declined 23.54 points to 6,724.06. ― Bernama