Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at midmorning, backed by a strong uptake in the technology index, as well as small and medium sized capitals.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continued its rebound, surpassing the support level to 1,600.16 points, increasing 7.28 points.

The benchmark index opened 5.48 points higher at 1,598.36.

Gainers continued to surpass losers by 384 to 183, while 305 counters remained unchanged, 1034 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 980.5 million units worth RM415.57 million.

Among the top gainers were Hong Leong Industries which added 28 sen to RM11.24, British American Tobacco rising 14 sen to RM22.94, Maybank up two sen to RM8.58, Public Bank advancing six sen to RM20.80 and Tenaga Nasional improving eight sen to RM13.68.

Of the active stocks, Sumatec gained half a sen to 35 sen, KNM and its warrant both bagged a sen to 39.5 sen and 20.5 sen respectively, Datasonic gained seven sen to 90.5 sen, while its warrant inched three sen to 41 sen, while Berjaya land gained 2.5 sen to 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 60.28 points to 11,856.52, the FBM Emas Index added 49.93 points to 11,340.34, the FBMT 100 Index rose 50.47 points to 11,178.76, the FBM Ace firmed 37.93 points to 4,651.61, while the FBM 70 was 62.67 points higher at 14,225.50.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 45.47 points to 15,655.34, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally higher 0.72 of-a-point to 151.40 and the Plantation Index firmed 8.42 points to 6,700.08. ― Bernama