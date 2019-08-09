Sterling holds steady ahead of GDP data

Sterling was flat at US$1.2126, after falling to as low as US$1.2095 the day before as it flirted with a 31-month low of US$1.2080 reached last week. — Reuters pic

LONDON, August 9 — The pound was steady today after yesterday’s drop on the back of senior aides of Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying they would hold a parliamentary election in the days after Brexit if lawmakers sink the government with a no-confidence vote.

Analysts say the election talk will weigh on the pound today because it is growing increasingly likely that Johnson will face a vote of no confidence soon after September 3, when parliament returns from its summer recess.

Sterling was flat at US$1.2126, after falling to as low as US$1.2095 the day before as it flirted with a 31-month low of US$1.2080 reached last week.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.2 per cent per cent stronger at 92.31 pence, paring back the losses it made yesterday when it fell to a new two-year low of 92.65 pence.

Traders are awaiting British gross domestic product data, due at 0830 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect the June GDP to rise by 0.1 per cent month-on-month, compared with a 0.3 per cent increase in May, which analysts say could send the pound lower.

“The downside risk for the pound is for a contraction in growth, which would likely spur headlines about a possible recession,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG. — Reuters