Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on sustained buying interest.

At lunch-break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.61 points to 1,619.63, after fluctuating between 1,613.27 and 1,620.22 throughout the morning session.

The FBM KLCI opened 2.72 points easier at 1,613.3.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 397 to 283, while 344 counters were unchanged, 880 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.10 billion shares worth RM682.29 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the key index managed to stage a decent recovery yesterday to help it adjust from its bout of oversold as mild bargain hunting activities came to the fore, even with continuing cautiousness.

“Heading into the last trading day of the week, we see the recovery continuing to allow the key index to end the week on a positive note.

“As it is, the market undertone of global indices are showing signs of stabilisation that will also extend to Malaysian equities and potentially boost bargain hunting activities after the FBM KLCI’s bout of oversold,” it added.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.63, Public Bank jumped 16 sen to RM21.58, TNB gained two sen to RM13.86, Petronas Chemicals advanced 10 sen to RM7.40, IHH Healthcare and Maxis were flat at RM5.75 and RM5.42, respectively, while Digi fell one sen to RM5.01.

Of the active stocks, Ekovest rose 1.5 sen to 83 sen, Datasonic was three sen to RM82.5 sen, Iskandar Waterfront appreciated 4.5 sen to 93 sen, Vsolar and Netx were flat at 17 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, while Ta Win inched down half-a-sen to 18 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 33.95 points to 11,474.02, the FBMT 100 Index improved 33.64 points to 11,307.04 and the FBM Ace bagged 39.52 points to 4,691.59.

The FBM 70 improved by 77.36 points to 14,356.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 26.45 points to 11,954.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 49.84 points to 15,907.16, the Plantation Index decelerated by 37.09 points to 6,720.123 and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.06 point to 152.67. ― Bernama