Hong Kong stocks end higher

Hong Kong shares ended a week-long losing streak after spending much of the day in the red. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 7 — Hong Kong shares closed modestly higher today, ending a week-long losing streak after spending much of the day in the red as investors remained tense over the escalating US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 20.79 points, to 25,997.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.32 per cent, or 8.88 points, lower at 2,768.68. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, lost 0.43 per cent, or 6.35 points, to 1,483.95. — AFP