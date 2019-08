Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, in this July 8, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 6 — Hong Kong shares pared back early losses but still closed lower today, tracking a global sell-off as fears over a US-China trade war rattled investors.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.67 per cent, or 175.08 points, to 25,976.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.56 per cent, or 43.94 points, to close at 2,777.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, fell 1.78 per cent, or 26.97 points, to 1,490.30. — AFP