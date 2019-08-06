FBM KLCI recovers at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia’s market bellwether FBM KLCI recovered at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Bursa Malaysia’s market bellwether FBM KLCI recovered at mid-afternoon today but the broader market remained in negative territory on the back cautious sentiment over the trade tussle between China and the US.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.80 points to 1,612.21 from yesterday’s close of 1,610.41.

The benchmark index opened 17.57 points weaker at 1,592.84.

There were 575 losers to 306 gainers, while 356 counters remained unchanged, 650 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.16 billion units worth RM1.56 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM8.61, TNB improved 14 sen to RM13.92, Petronas Chemicals jumped 22 sen to RM7.45, IHH Healthcare gained one sen to RM5.69, CIMB was three sen higher at RM5.06 and Public Bank shaved off 16 sen to RM21.40.

Of the active stocks, KNM rose 1.5 sen to 37.5 sen, Genting Malaysia gained two sen to RM3.63, AirAsia advanced one sen to RM1.83, Bumi Armada was flat at 21.5 sen, Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to 28.5 sen and MYEG fell three sen to RM1.51.

The FBM Emas Index went up 6.40 points to 11,386.92, the FBMT 100 Index rose 8.08 points to 11,223.97, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 14.18 points to 11,807.81, the FBM Ace eased 10.63 points to 4,575.42, and the FBM 70 fell 8.35 points to 14,122.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 21.93 points to 15,800.10, the Plantation Index fell 33.39 points to 6,576.72 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.93 of-a-point to 151.98. — Bernama