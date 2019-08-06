Bursa Malaysia stays broadly lower at mid-morning

Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower at mid-morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower at mid-morning on selling activities across the board, and in line with regional peers, amid an intensifying trade war between the US and China.

At 11.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.26 points to 1,603.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,610.41.

The benchmark index opened 17.57 points weaker at 1,592.84.

There were 670 losers to 154 gainers, while 272 counters remained unchanged, 791 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion units worth RM942.51 million.

Among heavyweights, TNB and Petronas Chemicals gained six sen to RM13.84 and RM7.29 respectively, while IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM5.68 and RM5.03.

Maybank eased one sen to RM8.57 and Public Bank trimmed 34 sen to RM21.22, Axiata shed nine sen to RM4.85 and Maxis fell four sen to RM5.38.

Of the active stocks, KNM and Netx were flat at 36 sen and 1.5 sen respectively, while Sapura Energy and AirAsia slid one sen each to 28 sen and RM1.81.

Genting Malaysia went down three sen to RM3.58, and Bumi Armada edged down half-a-sen to 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 56.76 points to 11,323.76, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 51.91 points to 11,163.98, the FBM Ace eased 77.91 points to 4,508.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 38.08 points to 11,755.55, while the FBM 70 fell 70.82 points to 14,059.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 121.25 points to 15,700.78, the Plantation Index fell 29.13 points to 6,580.98 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.36 of-a-point to 150.69. — Bernama