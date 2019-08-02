Bursa Malaysia continues to weaken at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia continued to weakened at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Bursa Malaysia continued to weakened at mid-afternoon today on selling pressure in almost in all counters across the board, while tracking regional peers following renewed worries over the US-China trade war.

At 3.00pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 10.88 points to 1,628.19 from yesterday’s close of 1,639.07.

The benchmark index opened 7.68 points weaker at 1,631.39.

There were 641 losers to 154 gainers, while 340 counters remained unchanged, 762 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM921.45 million.

VM Markets Pte Ltd managing partner Stephen Innes said the instability on global markets would manifest itself in a protracted equities market rout.

“Indeed, owning equities in a trade war laced environment, is proving to be a risky business yet again,” he said.

On Bursa, among heavyweights, Maybank and PChem each shed two sen to RM8.67 and RM7.45 respectively, Public Bank dropped 12 sen to RM12.70, Tenaga fell 18 sen to RM13.86, while IHH was flat at RM5.76.

Of the top losers, Nestle gave up RM1.30 to RM147.40, Maxis shed 24 sen to RM5.48 and HLFG lost 20 sen to RM17.74.

Of the active stocks, KNM shed half-a-sen to 40 sen, PA was down half-a-sen to five sen, with Netx flat at 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 82.35 points to 11,529.72, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 78.74 points to 11,357.54, the FBM Ace eased 40.44 points to 4,733.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 82.35 points to 11,529.72, while the FBM 70 fell 111.62 points to 14,382.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 59.37 points to 15,988.00, the Plantation Index fell 41.71 points to 6,681.23 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.76 point to 154.49. — Bernama