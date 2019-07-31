Bursa lower at mid-day

The overall market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers outnumbered gainers 546 to 198, while 367 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded and 74 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly lower dampened by weak risk appetite with selling mostly in the index-linked counters.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 8.63 points to 1,634.06 after fluctuating between 1,626.32 and 1,642.73 throughout the session.

The composite index was heavily punished by losses in Public Bank, Maxis, and Hong Leong Bank that saw a total of 7.234 points erased.

A dealer said sentiment in the global market was fragile while waiting for the decision on the US interest rate coupled with subdued hope for the US-China trade war resolutions.

The overall market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers outnumbered gainers 546 to 198, while 367 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded and 74 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.09 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank lost four sen to RM8.69, Petronas Chemicals eased 10 sen to RM7.47, while both IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM5.75 and RM5.09 respectively.

However, Tenaga soared 26 sen to RM13.88 amid its internal reorganisation news.

Among actives, Netx was flat at 1.5 sen, KNM eased one sen to 40.5 sen, while Eduspec added half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index reduced 68.16 points to 11,590.93, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 66.47 points to 11,414 68 and the FBM Ace declined 10.01 points to 4,724.89.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 35.52 points to 12,016.46 while the FBM 70 erased 110.05 points to 14,521.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 189.56 points for 16,002.78, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.14 points to 154.37, and the Plantation Index shed 43.35 points to 6,769.13. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly lower dampened by weak risk appetite with selling mostly in the index-linked counters.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 8.63 points to 1,634.06 after fluctuating between 1,626.32 and 1,642.73 throughout the session.

The composite index was heavily punished by losses in Public Bank, Maxis, and Hong Leong Bank that saw a total of 7.234 points erased.

A dealer said sentiment in the global market was fragile while waiting for the decision on the US interest rate coupled with subdued hope for the US-China trade war resolutions.

The overall market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers outnumbered gainers 546 to 198, while 367 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded and 74 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.09 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank lost four sen to RM8.69, Petronas Chemicals eased 10 sen to RM7.47, while both IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM5.75 and RM5.09 respectively.

However, Tenaga soared 26 sen to RM13.88 amid its internal reorganisation news.

Among actives, Netx was flat at 1.5 sen, KNM eased one sen to 40.5 sen, while Eduspec added half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index reduced 68.16 points to 11,590.93, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 66.47 points to 11,414 68 and the FBM Ace declined 10.01 points to 4,724.89.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 35.52 points to 12,016.46 while the FBM 70 erased 110.05 points to 14,521.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 189.56 points for 16,002.78, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.14 points to 154.37, and the Plantation Index shed 43.35 points to 6,769.13. — Bernama