Huawei Technologies posts 23pc H1 revenue growth amid US sanctions

A Huawei employee showcases their facial recognition technology at their booth at Interpol World in Singapore July 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 30 — China's Huawei Technologies said today revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2 per cent — faster than a year ago — despite an intense US campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3 billion yuan (RM240.3 billion) from 325.7 billion a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24 per cent.

Huawei's supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May. The US government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied. — Reuters