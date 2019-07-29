US stocks open news-heavy week mostly lower

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the closing bell, June 21, 2019 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 29 — Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early today at the start of a week jammed with news, including a Federal Reserve decision and Apple results.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,221.32, up 0.1 per cent.

But the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent to 3,020.78, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5 per cent to 8,290.23 — both retreating from record closes on Friday.

The cautious start to the trading week came ahead of a trove of market-moving events in the coming days.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in a decade, but the size of the cut and the question of whether the US central bank will have to deliver more stimulus this year remain subject of intense debate.

Earnings also will continue to be in focus in the last of three especially heavy weeks of reports on quarterly results. This week’s slate includes Apple, Procter & Gamble and Exxon Mobil.

Other significant events this week include the resumption of trade talks between the US and China, the US jobs report for July, and the second round of debates for the crowd of early Democratic presidential candidates.

Among individual companies, generic drug company Mylan shot up 14.3 per cent as it announced plans to combine with Pfizer’s non-patent drug division. Dow-member Pfizer fell 1.1 per cent. — AFP