Bursa Malaysia opens flat

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Bursa Malaysia opened flat this morning as traders await local and foreign leads to renew interest on the heavyweights following the unresolved US-China trade dispute to partly determine the market direction.

At 9.08am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained unchanged from Friday’s close of 1,647.96.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 137 to 106, while 192 counters were unchanged, 1,501 untraded and 77 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 203.69 million units worth RM113.12 million.

The US-China trade talks are set to resume this week, with a trade delegation from Washington scheduled to fly to Beijing today for negotiations with Chinese officials.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.76, Tenaga gained two sen to RM13.64, while Petronas Chemicals perked four sen to RM7.64.

However, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare lost two sen each to RM22.40 and RM5.68 respectively.

Actively traded stocks, Ekovest improved 4.5 sen to 87 sen, KNM inched up half-a-sen to 43.5 sen, while AirAsia increased 11 sen to RM2.06.

The FBM Emas Index, the FBM Emas Shariah Index, and the FBM Ace were unchanged at 11,698.42, 12,060.49, and 4,764.77 respectively.

The FBMT 100 Index shed 0.01 of-a-point to 11,519.65 and the FBM 70 eased 0.02 of-a-point to 14,687.86.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 28.67 points to 6,749.96, the Financial Services Index declined 7.36 points to 16,310.59 and the Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.34 of-a-point to 156.13. — Bernama