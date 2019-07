Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, in this July 8, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 26 — Hong Kong shares finished lower today, erasing the week’s gains after US equities slipped overnight on disappointing earnings reports.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.69 per cent, or 196.56 points, to 28,397.74 — down 0.30 per cent for the week. — AFP