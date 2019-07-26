Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.73 points to 1,649.85 with losers outnumbered gainers 480 to 274, while 375 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded and 25 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were lower on profit-taking led by Public Bank, Sime Darby Plantation and Maxis.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.73 points to 1,649.85 with losers outnumbered gainers 480 to 274, while 375 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.64 billion units worth RM1.13 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat RM8.75, Public Bank declined 20 sen to RM22.48, Tenaga fell four sen to RM13.70 while PetChem was five sen weaker at RM7.60.

Among active stocks, Only World rose 7.5 sen to 24 sen, KNM added two sen to 43.5 sen and Green Packet warrant gained half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 47.05 points to 11,716.27, the FBMT 100 Index down 47.80 points to 11,538.10, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 58.07 points to 12,079.97, the FBM Ace was 31.23 points lower at 4,735.88 and the FBM 70 shed 63.77 points to 14,732.86.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 80.69 points to 16,351.00, the Plantation Index contracted 65.06 points to 6,781.54 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.51 point to 155.70. ― Bernama