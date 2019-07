Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce’s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, July 25 — Lead negotiators for China and the United States will meet in Shanghai on July 30 and July 31 for trade talks, China’s commerce ministry said today.

Chinese firms, willing to buy American agricultural products, have asked for prices from US firms and will sign commercial contracts, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference.

The purchase of US agricultural goods has nothing to do with the restarting of the trade talks, Gao said. — Reuters