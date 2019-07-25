Bursa Malaysia opens higher

At 9am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.22 points to 1,653.63 after closing at 1652.41 yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, supported by buying in finance-related counters led by Maybank, CIMB and AMMB.

At 9am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.22 points to 1,653.63 after closing at 1652.41 yesterday.

It opened 1.33 points higher at 1,653.74.

Gainers edged losers 125 to 117, while 222 counters were unchanged, 1,456 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 162.88 million units worth RM79.91 million.

Maybank rose five sen to RM8.81, CIMB gained one sen to RM5.18 and AMMB was three sen better at RM4.29.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said fresh buying interest remained thin on Wednesday and this saw the key index succumbing to further weakness.

“In view of the recent market trend, it appears that further impetuses are required to provide the lift for the FBM KLCI stocks to mount an uptrend.

“Hence, we think that the key index is likely to remain in drifting mode for longer, with no reversal to the downside bias apparent as yet,” it said.

Among other heavyweights, Public Bank eased six sen to RM22.64, Tenaga gained four sen to RM13.78 while PetChem was five sen better at RM7.55.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 4.57 points to 11,761.11 and the FBMT 100 Index inched up 3.30 points to 11,579.68.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 2.81 points higher at 12,136.07, the FBM Ace increased 11.67 points to 4,779.20, but the FBM 70 fell 17.03 points to 14,847.31.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 8.12 points to 6,813.03, but the Financial Services Index advanced 18.95 points to 16,438.82 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was up 0.32 point to 154.71. ― Bernama