Bursa Malaysia in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 1.4 points to 1,656.80. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory in mid-afternoon trade, with buying support seen in Sime Darby Plantation and Tenaga.

Sime Darby Plantation rose 13 sen to RM4.79 and Tenaga gained eight sen to RM13.82.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 1.4 points to 1,656.80.

Gainers were slightly higher than losers 364 to 363, while 396 counters were unchanged, 765 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.86 billion units worth RM1.14 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM8.81, Public Bank down two sen to RM22.86 and IHH was six sen weaker at RM5.74.

Among active stocks, Green Packet rose two sen to 52.5 sen but its warrants eased half-a-sen to 12 sen and Netx was flat at 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 9.84 points to 11,780.22, while the FBMT 100 Index improved 6.99 points to 11,604.43.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 23.87 points to 12,181.03, the FBM Ace was 0.15 point better at 4,703.48 but the FBM 70 eased 2.63 points to 14,889.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 17.43 points to 16,516.40 but the Plantation Index was 42.44 points higher at 6,827.28 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.04 point to 156.19.― Bernama