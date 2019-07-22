Ringgit ends slightly lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1110/1150 against the greenback from July 19, 2019 close of 4.1100/1130. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The ringgit ended slightly lower today against the US dollar as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key economic data from both Malaysia and the United States this week.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1110/1150 against the greenback from Friday’s close of 4.1100/1130.

A dealer said Malaysia is expected to release its June Consumer Price Index figures while the US will announce its second-quarter gross domestic product data.

“Investors are also awaiting the decision by the US Federal Reserve at end of this month on whether it would cut interest rates,” he said.

On the oil front, he said rising tensions in the Middle East have pushed the benchmark Brent crude up two per cent to US$63.78 (RM262.35) at 6pm today.

“However, the tensions would also increase the volatility of the global market due to uncertainties surrounding the region,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It was up against the Singapore dollar to 3.0219/0253 from 3.0236/0269 at Friday’s close and gained against the yen to 3.8104/8151 from 3.8165/8207.

The local currency also rose versus the British pound to 5.1248/1306 from 5.1474/1519 previously and advanced vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6109/6166 from 4.6184/6234. — Bernama