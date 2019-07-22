BA pilots vote for strike action, says UK pilot union

British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 22 — British Airways pilots have overwhelmingly voted for strike action, pilot union BALPA said today, in a dispute over pay that could disrupt the peak summer holiday season of the British flag carrier.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said that it did not currently have dates for any potential strike action, adding that further negotiations with BA were on hold while the airline attempted to block strike action in court tomorrow.

BALPA said 93 per cent of the votes cast were in favour of industrial action. Turnout was 90 per cent. — Reuters