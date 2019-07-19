Bursa Malaysia remains strong at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.68 points higher at 1,655.61 from 1,648.93 at Wednesday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory in mid-afternoon trade, backed by continuous buying of the heavyweights, as well as mid- and small-sized capital counters.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.68 points higher at 1,655.61 from 1,648.93 at Wednesday’s close.

It opened 0.62 points higher at 1,649.55 today.

The FBM Small Capital index was 92.90 points higher to 13,634 while the FBM Medium-Sized capital was 134.15 points firmer to 13,888.94.

The overall market was positive with 412 advancers and 283 losers, while 413 counters were unchanged, 783 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.70 billion units worth RM814.12 million.

Top heavyweight gainers included PetChem which soared 19 sen to RM7.81, Digi and IHH both gained two sen to RM4.96 and RM5.78 respectively, while Dialog and CIMB added four sen each RM3.49 and RM5.19.

Among top gainers BKawan added 24 sen to RM16.52, Tenaga rose 22 sen to RM13.64, HTPadu 20 sen firmer to RM1.16, Petgas up 18 sen to RM16.98 and Complet increased 13.5 sen to 94.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 52.23 points to 11,768.57, while the FBMT 100 Index 50.96 points stronger at 11,594.87.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 77.18 points to 12,142.84, the FBM Ace 2.89 points higher at 4,681.84, while the FBM 70 rose 82.24 points to 14,872.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 13.07 points to 16,565.74, the Plantation Index was 10.12 points higher at 6,831.24 and the Industrial Products & Services Index gained 1.43 points to 156.76. ― Bernama