Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning due to bargain hunting after the index was in the red for the last three days.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 8.19 points at 1657.12 after closing at 1,648.93 yesterday.

It opened 0.62 point better at 1,649.55 today.

PChem recovered after heavy selling following its downgrade by Citi on Tuesday to increase 2.1 per cent or 16 sen to RM7.78. The counter contributes 2.23 points to the index.

Market breadth was positive, with 371 gainers and 210 losers, while 321 counters remained unchanged, 989 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.77 billion units worth RM417.81 million.

Among heavyweights, Genting, Maybank and Digi were up one sen at RM6.63, RM8.87 and 4.95 respectively while CIMB and Dialog rose three sen to RM5.18 and RM3.48 respectively.

Of the gainers, Htpadu went up 23 sen to RM1.19, Tenaga was 22 sen better at RM13.64, Petgas improved 18 sen to RM16.98, Aeoncr gained 16 sen to RM16.76 and Complet perked 13.5 sen to 94.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 61.14 points at 11,777.39 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 57.62 points to 11,601.53.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 89.61 points stronger at 12,155.27, while the FBM 70 added 75.00 points to 14,864.99 but the FBM Ace declined 12.54 points to 4666.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 16.06 points to 16,568.73 while the Plantation Index bagged 27.16 points to 6,848.28.

The Industrial Products & Services Index firmed 1.32 points to 156.65. ― Bernama