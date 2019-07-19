Bursa Malaysia ends higher at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.99 points to 1656.92 after having closed at 1,648.93 yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher with strong gains in both big and small caps companies, signalling a strong rebound.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.99 points to 1656.92 after having closed at 1,648.93 yesterday.

An equity analyst said FBM Small Capital Index would also see a recovery in tandem with the gains in the big caps to clawback some of its recent losses.

“Similarly, we also think that the broader market shares could also tip higher over the near term on a recovery trend,” it said.

The FBM Small Capital index was up 107.86 points to 13,649.21.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.62 of-a-point better at 1,649.55, moved between 1,649.55 and 1,658.94 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth remained positive with winners outpacing losers 417 to 259, while 383 counters were unchanged, 832 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.50 billion shares worth RM683.70 million.

Winners in heavyweight counters were PChem, up 22 sen to RM7.84, Digi gained two sen to RM4.96, IHH, Maybank and Sime up one sen each to RM5.77, RM8.87 and RM2.24, respectively.

Of top gainers, BKawan was stronger 24 sen to RM16.52, Tenaga and Petgas both up 18 sen to RM13.60 and RM16.98 respectively, HTpadu gained 19 sen to RM1.15 and BAT rose 12 sen to RM30.32.

The FBM Emas Index rose 61.39 points to 11,777.64 while the FBMT 100 Index was 59.09 points higher to 11,603.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 86.70 points stronger at 12,152.36.

The FBM Ace meanwhile fell 29.17 points to 4,649.78, while the FBM 70 rose 88.27 points to 14,878.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index 22.35 points firmer to 16,575.02 and the Plantation Index added 27.01 points to 6,848.13 and the Industrial Products & Services Index gained 1.67 points at 157.00. ― Bernama