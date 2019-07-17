Bursa stays down at mid-afternoon

A selloff in the heavyweight sector pulls Bursa Malaysia deep into negative territory at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend in mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by heavy selling in most of the heavyweights due to weak global investment sentiment.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.54 points lower at 1,659.40 from 1,668.94 at yesterday’s close.

It opened 1.44 points easier at 1,667.50 today.

The overall market was negative with 536 losers to 214 advancers, while 369 counters were unchanged, 737 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.57 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

Bursa Malaysia was also tracking regional markets performance with Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.31 per cent to 21,469.18, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.29 per cent to 28,535.83, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.91 per cent to 2,072.92.

Among losers in the heavyweights, PChem shed 25 sen to RM7.99, Tenaga down 22 sen to RM13.56, Maxis fell eight sen to RM5.62, IHH erased four sen to RM5.76 and HL Bank was 10 sen easier to RM18.50.

Top losers were Nestle losing 30 sen to RM147.70, Aji fell 18 sen to RM17.24, KESM declined by 14 sen to RM8.00 while BAT, HLFG and HLIND were all shed 12 sen to RM30.52, RM18.56 and RM11.28, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was down 64.96 points at 11,792.32, while the FBMT 100 Index dropped 64.44 points to 11,616.05.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 88.33 points weaker at 12,170.36 and the FBM Ace was down 26.37 points to 4,674.36, while the FBM 70 slid 73.06 points to 14,877.62.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 33.73 points to 16,581.49, the Plantation Index shed 8.81 points to 6,876.84 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 2.25 points weaker at 157.96. — Bernama