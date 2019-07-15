Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-day

The benchmark index lost 0.11 per cent after Chinese gross domestic product growth was revealed earlier today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The benchmark index lost 0.11 per cent after Chinese gross domestic product growth was revealed earlier today, reflecting the increasing external uncertainties, hence dampening investor sentiment.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.77 points to 1,667.68 from 1,669.45 at Friday’s close.

The index moved between 1,664.38 and 1,670.72 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outnumbering gainers 428 to 287, while 384 counters were unchanged, 750 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.78 billion shares worth RM719.44 million.

China reported its slowest rate of quarterly economic growth in 27 years, moderating to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year as compared with 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year, due to the ongoing trade war with US.

The lower GDP growth has also impacted prices of oil, with China being the largest crude oil buyer.

This, has dampened the sentiment in the local market. Petronas Dagangan lost 12 sen to RM24.64, Petronas Gas declined six sen to RM17.14 and Petronas Chemical was unchanged at RM8.42.

Losses in the heavyweight counters were led by TNB, which lost eight sen to RM13.60, while Hartalega reduced 10 sen to RM5.12, CIMB erased three sen to RM5.17 and Press Metal was six sen easier at RM4.33.

Of the losers, KESM was 25 sen lower at RM8.04, Panasonic eased 20 sen to RM40.30, United Plantations went down 18 sen to RM26.32 and F&N was 12 sen easier at RM34.38.

The FBM Emas Index declined 8.48 points to 11,835.77 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 9.29 points to 11,660.22.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 16.52 points weaker at 12,225.4, the FBM Ace went up 16.33 points to 4,666.46 while the FBM 70 added 0.71 point to 14,878.28.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 14.16 points to 16,628.03 and the Plantation Index declined 17.07 points to 6,894.21.

The Industrial Products & Services Index was down 0.34 point at 160.98. — Bernama