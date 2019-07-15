Bursa Malaysia falls further at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia continued its decline at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Bursa Malaysia continued its decline at mid-morning alongside Asian shares on jitters over the weak Chinese gross domestic product growth, deemed as the weakest rate in 27 years.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,667.63, weakened by 1.82 points from 1,669.45 at Friday’s close.

The index gained 1.14 points at 1,670.59 earlier today however failed to retain its momentum.

Market breadth was however positive, with 399 advancers to 229 decliners, while 349 counters remained unchanged, 872 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.1 billion units worth RM426.77 million.

Among heavyweights, Hartalega down 11 sen to RM5.11, IHH lost four sen to RM5.75, TNB reduced six sen to RM13.62 and CIMB was three sen easier at RM5.17.

Of the gainers, G3 and its warrant up 13 sen to RM2.06 and RM1.93, respectively, Paramount rose 11 sen to RM2.47, MPI gained nine sen to RM9.33 and BAT added eight sen to RM29.56.

The FBM Emas Index declined 10.72 points to 11,833.53 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 11.06 points to 11,658.45.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.34 points weaker at 12,231.58, while the FBM 70 shed 7.35 points to 14,870.22 but the FBM Ace increased 15.98 points to 4,666.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 21.85 points to 16,620.34 and the Plantation Index shed 8.60 points to 6,902.68.

The Industrial Products & Services Index fell 0.29 of-a-point to 161.03. — Bernama