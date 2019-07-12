US trade negotiators will travel to China in ‘very near future’, says official

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (left) shakes hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) alongside US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) as Liu leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative after trade negotiations in Washington, DC, May 10, 2019. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 17 — US officials will travel to China in the “very near future” to resume trade negotiations that collapsed in May, a White House official said today.

President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping agreed to “fully engage” on trade when they met in Osaka at the end of June, and since then trade officials have spoken by phone, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said on CNBC.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will go to Beijing “in the very near future and we’re going to have constructive talks to deal with these significant structural issues,” Navarro said. — AFP