Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,679.66, improved 2.02 points from 1,677.64 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― Bursa Malaysia kept its positive trajectory at mid-morning on renewed interest among investors amid the overnight policy rate announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) later today.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,679.66, improved 2.02 points from 1,677.64 at yesterday's close.

The index opened 1.51 points higher at 1,679.15 and remained buoyed by buying in mid-and-small sized capitalisation stocks, among others.

However, market breadth was negative, with 293 decliners overtaking 286 advancers, while 360 counters remained unchanged, 909 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.00 billion units worth RM449.93 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved three sen to RM8.95, CIMB and Maxis added two sen each to RM5.40 and RM5.62 respectively, while Tenaga declined 10 sen to RM13.72, and Public Bank was four sen weaker at RM22.94.

Of the actives, Ekovest, Datasonic and Mestron, inched up half-a-sen each to 81 sen, 74 sen and 14.5 sen respectively, while Barakah Offshore and SMTrack were 1.5 sen higher each to seven sen and 23.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 20.06 points to 11,887.47 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 18.13 points to 11,722.55.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 25.69 points better at 12,259.6, the FBM 70 advanced 39.37 points to 14,870.71 and the FBM Ace increased 1.88 points to 4,584.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index perked 37.05 points to 16,793.71, the Plantation Index added 23.21 points to 6,968.38, while the Industrial Products & Services Index increased 0.11 of-a-point to 162.16. ― Bernama