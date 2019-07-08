Malay Mail

Ringgit extends losses to open lower against greenback

Published 35 minutes ago on 08 July 2019

The ringgit stays on the downtrend against the US dollar but it up against most other major currencies. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The ringgit extended last week’s losses to open lower against the US dollar today, driven by continued selling of the local notes as more investors shifted towards the safe-haven currencies, dealers said.

At 9.20am, the ringgit stood at 4.1420/1460 against the greenback from last Friday's close of 4.1340/1370.

A dealer said, the greenback gained momentum on the back of a strong US jobs data in June, which suggested the US Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates any time soon.

The ringgit, however, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It strengthened versus the Japanese yen to 3.8158/8205 from 3.8267/8306 and increased against the euro to 4.6486/6547 from 4.6557/6607.

It went up against the Singapore dollar to 3.0445/0479 from 3.0460/0493 on Friday and the local currency fell against the pound to 5.1891/1945 from 5.1882/1932. — Bernama

