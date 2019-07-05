M’sian capital market to step up cross-border cooperation with China

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Securities Commission Malaysia will facilitate closer collaboration between the Malaysian and Chinese capital markets to mutually benefit both economies, following its visit on July 4 to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE).

During the visit, the delegation was received by the stock exchange’s senior officials and chairman Wu Lijun, who emphasised the strong success of SZSE in financing innovative Chinese companies and SMEs, including those in the technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

At the same time, there are already a number of SZSE-listed companies operating in Malaysia under the Belt and Road Initiative, creating natural synergies and opportunities for collaboration between both countries’ capital markets.

The delegation from Malaysia was led by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“Along with Bursa Malaysia, the SC had numerous engagements with the SZSE in recent months to discuss initiatives for greater cross-border connectivity, exchange of technical expertise and human capital development.

“We look forward to deepening the ties between Malaysia and China through this collaboration. Following this working visit, SZSE, the SC and Bursa Malaysia will hold further in-depth discussions to define and sharpen the value proposition of the collaboration, and work towards implementing these initiatives,” SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said in a statement.

SZSE was established on Dec 1, 1990 as a self-regulated legal entity under the supervision of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

It is one of two main stock exchanges in mainland China, with a market capitalisation of US$3 trillion as at May 2019. — Bernama