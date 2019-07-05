Lazada sees surge in traffic during its inaugural mega Mid-Year Festival

An employee is seen at the headquarters of Lazada Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur November 11, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Lazada is expecting an increase in traffic during its first-ever mid-year mega sale festival, to be held on July 12, 2019 across six markets in South-east Asia.

Lazada Malaysia chief marketing officer Diana Boo said it will be offering discounts of up to 50 per cent during the 24-hour sale, as well as free shipping and vouchers.

She said the leading e-commerce platform has also introduced new features such as “Chup Dulu”, a deal which started on June 29 which allows buyers to reserve their products ahead of the sales.

The features also include the “Lower Price Guarantee”, where Lazada will pay buyers who find an identical, in-stock, non-promotional product being sold at a lower price on another online store twice the price difference.

“We hope to attract more customers to buy via our platform. Whenever we have a sale, our traffic would surge and our sales do really well,” she told reporters here, today after introducing the new features ahead of the mid-year sale.

Additionally, Lazada will also be offering attractive rewards through its live-streamed game show, “GUESS IT” from July 1-12, 2019.

The platform will also be holding its annual Big Baby Fair from July 12-16, offering discounts of up to 80 per cent and RM100,000 worth of vouchers.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow said the mid-year festival brings the best Lazada has to offer to shoppers and sellers, as it takes place during a quieter shopping period.

“This presents more chances for us to bring continuous excitement to shoppers and provide our sellers more opportunities to boost their performance, “ added Chow. — Bernama