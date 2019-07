The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in London December 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 1 — European stock markets rose sharply in initial trading today, mirroring strong gains in Asia, largely thanks to optimism over future US-China trade talks.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 0.9 per cent to 7,494.40 points, compared with Friday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 soared 1.6 per cent to 12,594.35 points and the Paris CAC 40 rallied 1.0 per cent to 5,593.14. — AFP