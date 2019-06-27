Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

The ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar on lack of demand for the local note, a dealer said.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.1460/1500 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1450/1500.

He said investors remained cautious over uncertainties on the global economic outlook, focusing on the upcoming meeting between the US President Donald Trump and his counterpart, Xi Jinping during G-20 summit and the release of economic data including on preliminary US Durable goods orders for May.

“Data release on preliminary durable goods orders could put a cap on the US dollar recovery,” he said.

The ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies,

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0611/0648 from 3.0608/0650 and was lower against the euro at 4.7140/7202 from 4.7083/7144 on Wednesday.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit weakened to 5.2642/2697 from 5.2571/2651 and slid against the yen to 3.8492/8540 from 3.8490/8547. — Bernama