US Treasury Secretary says US-China trade deal is 90pc done, says CNBC

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 1, 2019. — Andy Wong/Pool handout via Reuters

NEW YORK, June 26 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said today that the trade deal between the United States and China is “about 90 per cent” complete, CNBC reported.

“We were about 90 per cent of the way there (with a deal) and I think there’s a path to complete this,” Mnuchin said in an interview to the news channel.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

Separately, in comments on recent US sanctions on Iran, Mnuchin said he believes the sanctions “are working”. — Reuters