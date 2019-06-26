Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning on continued selling amid a lack of catalyst.

At 11.20am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 2.57 points to 1,674.04 from yesterday’s close of 1,676.61, with losses led by heavyweights Tenaga, Press Metal Aluminium and Sime Darby Plantation.

Overall, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 344 to 206, with 354 counters unchanged, 989 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 841.87 million units worth RM425.70 million.

Among other heavyweights, Tenaga declined 11 sen to RM13.88, Press Metal Aluminium was nine sen lower at RM4.36 and Sime Darby Plantation lost four sen to RM4.85.

Maxis and Genting Malaysia both slid two sen to RM5.72 and RM3.21.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo added half-a-sen to seven sen, while VS Industry gained one sen to RM1.13 after reporting that net profit jumped 43.1 per cent to RM31.4 million in the third quarter 2019 from RM21.9 million in the same period last year.

Focus Dynamic, meanwhile was 2.5 sen higher at 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 22.26 points to 11,784.96, the FBMT 100 Index went down 21.82 points to 11,640.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 32.28 points to 12,131.29.

The FBM 70 decreased 43.39 points to 14,592.04, but the FBM Ace was higher by 23.53 points to 4,415.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 2.46 points to 16,709.39, while the Plantation Index dropped 21.74 points to 6,954.52 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.47 of-a-point to 160.56. — Bernama