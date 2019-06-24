Bursa Malaysia ends morning session in the red

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in the red as investors booked profits across the board in an overbought market condition.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 6.38 points to 1,675.85 from Friday’s close of 1,682.23

The index, which opened 2.95 points lower at 1,679.28, moved between 1,674.40 and 1,679.28 throughout the morning session.

Losers edged gainers 446 to 3212, while 331 counters were unchanged, 911 untraded and 47 others suspended.

Volume stood at 918.34 million units worth RM657.82 million

Investors were also in cautious mode ahead of the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during this week’s G20 Summit in Japan.

It followed heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

Among the heavyweights, Axiata, Maxis and Tenaga lost eight sen each to RM4.97, RM5.73 and RM13.82 respectively, while Sime Darby dropped 12 sen to RM4.84.

Maybank rose two sen to RM8.96 and CIMB added five sen to RM5.28.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy advanced one sen to 31.5 sen, Pegasus dropped half-a-sen to one sen and Niche Capital went up 1.5 sen to 4.5 sen.

Bursa Malaysia suspended trading in several toll-related companies, among others, MMC Corporation, pending a new announcement on the offer by the Finance Ministry to acquire its 50 per cent owned, Projek SMART Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd’s trading, meanwhile, resumed at 10am after reporting to Bursa Malaysia that it had received a takeover offer for the acquisition of Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Holdings Sdn Bhd (Sprint) by the government for RM1.98 billion.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 56.13 points to 11,793.38, the FBMT 100 Index declined 56.95 points to 11,647.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 77.62 points to 12,132.80.

The FBM Ace weakened 31.05 points to 4,366.29 and the FBM 70 was lower by 122.44 points to 14,576.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 12.46 points to 16,759.02, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.85 of-a-point to 161.27 and the Plantation Index was 49.50 points weaker at 6,970.0. — Bernama