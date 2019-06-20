MRCB bags Gold Award at Australasian Reporting Awards for second year running

MRCB’s chief corporate officer Amarjit Chhina accepted the award on behalf of MRCB. — Picture courtesy of MRCB

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) took home the prestigious Gold Award at the 2019 Australasian Reporting Awards (ARA) ceremony held in Melbourne yesterday.

The Gold Award represents the highest standard of reporting, based on world best practices and international benchmarks that focus on transparency and accountability.

Each annual report submitted to the ARA Awards is reviewed by three members of an expert panel and assessed based on its comprehensiveness and transparency. This year marks the second consecutive year MRCB has won the coveted Gold Award for its annual report.

“We are very honoured to have won the prestigious Gold Award for our 2017 annual report. Winning this independent and esteemed award for two consecutive years is a testimony of our continuous commitment towards improving governance, transparency and disclosure of information to our stakeholders — all areas MRCB focused on during its Five-Year Corporate Transformation journey,” said MRCB’s Chief Corporate Officer, Amarjit Chhina, who accepted the award on behalf of MRCB.

MRCB was also one of four finalists for the Work Health & Safety Reporting Special Award.

The ARA is known for the high standard of its adjudication process, with awards submissions coming from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Russia.

Established in 1950, the annual ARA is administered by the Australasian Reporting Awards Limited, an independent not-for-profit organisation run by volunteer professionals from the business, government and not-for-profit sectors, with the support of professional bodies concerned on the quality of financial and business reporting.